BBNaija: Erica Licks Kiddwaya’s Palate After Their Break Up (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Erica has left fans confused after she was seen on camera licking Kiddwaya’s palate.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress ended her relationship with the billionaire son on Wednesday so she could focus on the game and her career.

However, the duo were spotted spending time together the next day.

Kiddwaya had tricked Erica into thinking he was about to feed her a spoon full of cereals but he withdrew and ate it.

Erica then proceeded to lick the roof of his mouth.

It appears the actress is yet to get over the fitness model.

Watch the video below: