BBNaija: Erica Kisses Kiddwaya After Saying She Can’t Date Him (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, on Friday, locked lips with Kiddwaya, son of billionaire businessman, Terry Waya days after saying that she cannot date him.

The duo were caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss on the couch in the living room.

After the intense moment, Erica started a conversation in which she admitted that she likes him but she is not comfortable with the way he flirts with other female housemates.

The actress also stated that anything going on between them is purely based on physical attraction.

Watch the video below:

After Erica said that she does not want to entangle herself with Kidd because she’s not connected to him mentally

Just look at

Las las konji is a respecter of no man😂😂😂#bbnaija2020lockdown pic.twitter.com/BJvMJBaIWI — codenamekristie (@codenamekristie) August 1, 2020