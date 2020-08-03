BBNaija: Erica, Kiddwaya Make Out After Escaping Evictions

Big Brother Najia Lockdown housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya packed on the PDA after they escaped evictions on Sunday.

The duo were in high spirits as they couldn’t get their hands off each other.

The BBNaija couple were initially laying down on a couch together before they moved it to the bedroom.

Kiddwaya placed one of his hands on Erica’s bare bum and the other around her neck as they shared a passionate kiss.

While some fans are disappointed at the recent development, others have decided to stand by her and show their support.

Watch the video below:

ERICA: What do you like about me?

KIDD: I like your complexion, I like the way you dress, how abition you are, your bear-bear. You’re good and you’re bad at the same time, there’s an energy I get and I love it.

(…wardrobe malfunction during the kiss?👀) #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/lvtDXMrksh — DRACONIS (@la_ghivver) August 2, 2020

#kiddrica ohhh my Gucci!😱Erica I'm so disappointed 😭

Now I'm only left with 4 favorites #1Erica,2EricaElites,3StargirlErica&Erica 😍❤❤❤

I re-stan till I die 🤞 pic.twitter.com/iGFlBQl2Qo — Thabie M (@ThabieM17) August 3, 2020