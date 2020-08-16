BBNaija: Erica, Kiddwaya ‘Cuddle’ Under The Sheets (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya have been trending on social media after they “cuddled aggressively” on Saturday.

Although, the duo are yet to put a tag on their relationship and officially claim each other, they were caught on camera making out on their bed in the Head of House lounge while some of the other housemates were fast asleep.

The pair decided to have fun after their night party.

Viewers and fans of the highly coveted show have been also trying to connect the dots to understand exactly what was happening under the sheets.

Watch the video below: