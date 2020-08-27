BBNaija: Erica Defends Kiddwaya Against Lucy (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, has shown that she cares about her best friend in the house, Kiddwaya.

A new video in which she discusses with Tolanibaj about Lucy’s behavior during the last task has been made available online.

In the video, Erica says Lucy’s behavior towards her paired partner, Kiddwaya, is uncalled for and wrong.

In her words:

“Today, I almost went to talk to her. Like, what kind of talk is that? She just kept putting Kidd down, telling him ‘I don’t want to be paired with Kidd’. ‘Have you seen him dancing?’ ‘Have you seen him singing?’, she kept saying. She didn’t even sing shit on stage, so why is she complaining about one human being for hours?”

See the full video here.