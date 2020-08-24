BBNaija: Erica And Minjin Spotted Before BBNaija (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, may be in a relationship with Nigerian singer, King Minjin.

This is owing to a recent video that has surfaced online. In the video, King Minjin and Erica are on a date, sitting close to each other. Eventually, they kiss.

King Minjin is a Nigerian singer of Yoruba origins. Christened Minjin Adewale Lawanson Junior, he broke into the Nigerian music scene in 2010.

The Oyo-state born artist was raised by a single mother. His songs include ‘Number 2’, ‘Yanga’ and ‘Sugar Boy’.

In the music video for ‘Number 2’, the artist features former Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Khloe.

Read Also: BBNaija: Fans Defend Erica As She Gets Second Strike

Erica is currently in an affair with fellow housemate, Kiddwaya. Fans have speculated that Erica and Kiddwaya may not continue their affair outside the ‘Lockdown’ house.

See the video of Erica and Minjin below: