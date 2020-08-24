BBNaija Ended In Season 4, This New One Is Ultimate Love Season 2 – Twitter User

A fan of the Big Brother Naija franchise has on Monday taken to Twitter to bemoan the lack of content in the 5th season of the reality TV show.

The fan identified as Patricia Brown with the handle @PatriciaAdepoj1 tweeted:

“In my opinion, BBN ended in Season 4. This new one is just Ultimate Love season 2. #LegendaryTacha”

It will be recalled that the first season of ‘Ultimate Love‘ was in February 2020. The organizers of the reality TV show for single Nigerians interested in finding a romantic partner are the same organizers of Big Brother Naija.

The 5th season of Big Brother Naija tagged ‘Lockdown’ has witnessed the forming of romantic relationships among the housemates. Although the housemates may be utilizing romance as a strategy, some fans are getting weary of seeing almost everyone paired up with a love interest.

See the fan’s tweet below: