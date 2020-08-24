BBNaija: Ebuka Confronts Vee About Her Advice To Laycon

BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu confronted Vee about the advice she gave to Laycon regarding his feelings for Erica.

It is no news that Laycon has been having a hard time getting over his crush, Erica.

Vee, who seems to have Laycon’s best interest at heart, cautioned him to desist from talking to her so he can heal.

On Sunday, Ebuka asked Vee about her discussion with Laycon and she said;

“It’s nothing personal with Erica but I feel like Laycon feels quite strongly about her and I’m never gonna tell Laycon what to do but I advised him to stop speaking to her because it’s gonna hurt him every single time he sees her with Kiddwaya and I feel like me personally I wouldn’t be kissing someone I’m with in front of my friend that I know he has feelings for me.”

Vee also stated that she cares about Laycon’s feelings more than that of Erica.

Watch the video below: