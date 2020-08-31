BBNaija: Dorathy Hits 500k Followers On Instagram

Current Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Dorathy Bachor, now has 500,000 followers on her verified Instagram page.

The social media handler of the page celebrated this feat with the caption:

“HALF A MILLI WHAT??? HALF A MILLI GENG Thank you for your love and support.. This is NOT a FANBASE. This is FAMILY Thank you for choosing me. From 264 followers to 500k family members in 6 weeks.. Oh my! Someone please wake me up #DExplora is THE MOVEMENT Periodttt”

Furthermore, Season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke, went to the comments section to congratulate Dorathy for her achievement.

Dorathy is the third housemate to hit 500,000 followers on Instagram. Nengi was the first while Laycon was the second.

See the full post below: