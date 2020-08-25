BBNaija: Denrele Edun Showeres Encomium On Erica

Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun, has avowed his preference for Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica. The award winning OAP took to Erica’s comment section on her official Instagram page to write:

“People only throw SHADE where the SUN SHINES! Keep shinning ERICA!”

Erica’s social media handler replied to his comment thus:

“SHINE WE MUST”

It will be recalled that Denrele Edun gave his take on the most beautiful female housemate to ever be on the reality television show via his official Twitter page.

Also, Erica, who currently has two strikes from Big Brother, is still being passionately defended by her fans.

See Denrele’s comment below: