BBNaija: Ben Bruce Campaigns For Kiddwaya, Erica, Prince

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce took to his Twitter page on Friday to call on his supporters to vote for three of his favorite BBNaija housemates.

The former lawmaker representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly revealed that he is currently rooting for Kiddwaya, Erica and Prince.

Sharing campaign photos of the trio, Murray-Bruce tweeted;

“Three of my children are in the @BBNaija house, and I have real love for all of them. Let’s keep them in the house. #BBNaijaLockdown”

Unfortunately, voting for this week ended on Thursday by 10pm.

See his tweet below: