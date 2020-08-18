BBNaija: Ayo Shonaiya Apologizes Over Insensitive Tweet About Erica

Filmmaker, Ayo Shonaiya has apologized over an insensitive remark he made about BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica.

The filmmaker slut-shamed Erica as he tweeted that she might end up sleeping with her love interest, Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya if she gets introduced to him after the reality show.

“The way I see this Erica, when they get out and Kiddwaya introduces her to his dad, she might end up with the dad at some point. There are some girls like that. Nothing new under the sun,” he tweeted.

After being dragged on social media, Shonaiya tendered an unreserved apology for the insensitive tweet.

The filmmaker wrote;

”Saturday night I posted an insensitive tweet about #EricaBBNaija that I quickly regretted & deleted after like 4mins. But ofcos concerned citizens had munched it & posted on blogs. Apologies to whomever it may have offended. This was NOT my intention. Peace in the Middle East”

See his tweet below: