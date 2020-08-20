BBNaija: Actresses Uru Eke, Kemi Lala-Akindoju Endorse Love Affair Between Vee And Neo

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Vee and Neo are being rooted for by notable Nollywood actors, Kemi Lala-Akindoju and Uru Eke.

Vee and Neo are each other’s love interests in the house. Information Nigeria recalls that Vee turned a year older on Wednesday, August 19.

Neo had sacrificed his Big Brother coins to be able to get her flowers and cake on her birthday.

This show of love from Neo to Vee has prompted actress Uru Eke to take to her Twitter page to write:

“Looks like Vee & Neo’s relationship will definitely blossom on the outside. Rooting for them #BBNaija #BBNaijaLockdown2020”

Kemi Lala-Akindoju retweeted the tweet and wrote:

“Me too.”

See their tweets below: