BBNaija: Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju Empathizes With Laycon Over Erica

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju has shared her views on BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon. She thinks that he should be empathized with over his unrequited feelings for Erica.

Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Monday, the movie star wrote a long thread. Part of her post reads thus:

“Let’s not forget that people handle rejection differently. Some of us know the extents we go to get over people we love but have rejected us. Unfortunately this person is trapped in the same house. It is not impossible that he will talk about it every time he sees her.”

Some of us will block people that have rejected our advances on all platforms as a way to get over them. Some of us spend months whining to our friends and they listen and just endure till we have healed fully. Unfortunately this person has cameras on and the whole continent is watching.”

See her full Twitter thread below: