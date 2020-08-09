BBNaija: Actor Odunlade Adekola Begs Fans To Pray For Laycon

Popular Nigerian actor, Odunlade Adekola has affirmed his support for BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon. Not only has he done this, he is also asking that prayers be made for Laycon. The talented actor took to his official Twitter page on Sunday to write:

“Retweet if you Stan Laycon. Let us know ourselves. Je ka gba adura fun.”

This is not the first time that a notable celebrity would officially declare their support for Laycon. Nigerian music producer, Samklef, has also been canvassing votes for Laycon via his official Twitter account. He has also promised a giveaway for supporters of the housemate.

Laycon, however, is struggling to get over his feelings for Erica in the house.

See Odunlade Adekola’s tweet below: