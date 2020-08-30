BBNaija: ‘A Lot Of Us Are Like Erica’, Fan Says

Fans of the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show have reacted to the situationship between Erica and Kiddwaya.

Both housemates are not in a clearly defined relationship. Erica has shown that she has developed feelings for Kiddwaya. He, however, is unwilling to commit to her. He just wants to continue flirting while being friends with her.

Erica has openly stated that she wants more. Yet Kiddwaya appears unbothered about her feelings.

On Sunday morning, fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on the ‘love affair’ between the duo.

A Twitter user identified as Lolade with the handle @lohlahdeh1 tweeted:

“Form hard girl all you want A lot of us are like Erica”

Another user identified as Lidocaine tweeted:

“You people didn’t say ‘all of us are like Laycon’ when he was misbehaving but now it’s ‘all of us are like Erica, it’s just because hers is on TV’ ….iffa decke you ehn lmaooooo”

See tweets below: