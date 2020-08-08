Bayelsa Unfairly Treated In Federal Appointments, Infrastructure – Governor Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has accused the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government of shortchanging Bayelsa people when it comes to appointments.

He made the accusation when he received the Federal Commissioner representing Bayelsa in the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mr. Tonye Okio.

In a statement on Friday by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, Governor Diri called on the Federal Government to give more opportunities to Bayelsans.

According to the governor, his administration will support the agency to ensure that the state gets its fair share of positions and infrastructure.