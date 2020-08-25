Bayelsa Bye-Election: PDP Presents Seriake Dickson As Sole Candidate

Ahead of the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, former governor Seriake Dickson has been given automatic ticket by the State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election is scheduled for October 31.

The seat is currently vacant following the election of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as the deputy governor of the state.

According to the former governor, stakeholders and top political players of PDP from Bayelsa West purchased the form for him.

Dickson, a former member of the House of Representatives if elected will join several other ex-governors in the Senate.