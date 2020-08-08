Bauchi Govt Speaks On Appointment Of Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs

The Bauchi State Government has come out to clear the air on the recent appointment of Special Assistant on “Unmarried” Women Affairs.

Recall that the recent appointment of Balaraba Ibrahim as Special Assistant on Women Affairs (Unmarried) to Governor Bala Abdulkadi Mohammed sparked a backlash.

Reacting to the report, Mukhtar Gidado, the Senior Special Assistant to Mohammed on Media, expressed that the word “unmarried” was an error inadvertently introduced into the letter.

He apologised to the women of the State for the embarrassment the whole debacle caused.