Banky W Weighs In On Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido’s Achievements

Nigerian R&B singer, Olubankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, has shared his take on WizKid, Burna Boy and Davido. Taking to Twitter shortly after Burna Boy released his new album, ‘Twice as Tall’ on August 14, the entertainment entrepreneur wrote:

“Dear fans, please note: Acknowledging @burnaboy’s unquestionable greatness doesn’t mean we must bring up (or put down) Wiz, David or anyone else. And vice versa.”

Read Also: P. Diddy Calls Burna Boy ‘King’ Ahead Of New Album Release

It will be recalled that Burna Boy had announced that he will be dropping an album on August 14. The singer has kept true to his words, as his album is currently the top trending topic on Twitter.

Fans and notable celebrities are already sharing their reviews of the album.

See Banky W’s tweet below: