Bam Bam Posts Lovely Picture Of Her Daughter

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Bam Bam, has shared a beautiful picture of herself and her daughter on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Friday to share, the reality television star whose real names are Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan simply used a ‘heart’ emoji as the caption of the photo.

Information Nigeria recalls that Bam Bam and her husband, Temitope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, welcomed their daughter, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan in March 2020.

Read Also: Teddy A Shows His Makeup Skills On Bam Bam (Video)

Also, Teddy A has come out to share his take on the current season of Big Brother Naija. The entertainer had written about Nengi via his official Twitter page.

“Nengi go blow scatter!”, the reality TV star tweeted.

See Bam Bam’s picture below: