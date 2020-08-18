AY Makun Replies Fan Who Trolled Him For Heaping Praises On BBNaija’s Kiddwaya

Popular Comedian, AY Makun had the perfect response for a nosy troll, who attacked him for commending Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya.

Taking to Twitter, the comedian wrote;

I have met a lot of rich kids in Nigeria. Many of them are completely nothing to write home about. Above everything else in line with whoever you choose to support in BBN, this Kidwaya boy is looking like a gentleman with some quality leadership potentials #BBNaija

Reacting to the tweet, a fan accused the comic actor of only showing support for Kiddwaya because he wants to build a relationship with the ‘WAYA’ family.

”Abeg make I hear word.. I see you are trying to connect your self to WAYA family. We all know all this style. No be only gentle man..”, the web user wrote.

The comic actor responded saying;

No worry yourself. God don WIRE some of us directly without the WAYAS.Yet we are still counting by His special grace. If i wait for Terry Waya I for don back to Warri. Believe in yourself bro and double your hustle. Even Terry Waya pikin dey hustle for BBN. God no go shame us.

See the exchange below: