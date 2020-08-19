ASUU Urges FG To Pay Arrears Of Salaries Of Members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the federal government to pay the arrears of salaries of its members.

The chairman of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi made this call at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ogunyemi said five months’ salaries of ASUU members in some universities were still withheld by the Accountant General of the Federation on account of non-registration on IPPIS.

He expressed that paying the arrears in salaries would pave way for the union and the federal government to resume negotiation on the current industrial action.

Recall that in March, the union embarked on an indefinite strike to press home its demands.