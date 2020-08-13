ASUU Condemns Removal Of Toyin Ogundipe As UNILAG’s Vice Chancellor

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has condemned the removal of Professor Toyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Recall that on Wednesday, the school’s governing council led by Pro-chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin removed Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos, and appointed Theophilus Soyombo in an acting capacity.

Reacting to this development in a statement signed by the Union’s Chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, the union described the removal of Ogundipe as illegal and uncalled for, saying that it is the plan of the Pro-Chancellor to destabilise the university.