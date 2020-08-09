Assassins Have Entered Edo To Kill Prominent Politicians – Deputy Gov (Video)

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has alleged that assassins have entered into Edo state to kill some politicians ahead of the governorship poll.

The Edo State deputy governor made the disclosure during a press briefing on Saturday in the capital city, Benin.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the rescue of Edo people during this period.

He went on to challenge security agencies to act on the report to prevent Edo from turning into a “Theatre of war.”

Watch the video below: