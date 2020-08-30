‘As Nigerians, 90% Of Our Problems Are Our Fault’ – Ayo Shonaiya

Nigerian filmmaker and television producer, Ayo Shonaiya, has expressed his view on the problems of Nigeria. The notable media personality took to his official Twitter page in the early hours of Sunday morning to post a tweet that reads thus:

“The greatest injustice in Nigeria is the people. 90% of our problems is our fault because we ALLOW it to happen. Sometimes we even procure the injustice on ourselves.”

Ayo Shonaiya is not the first media personality to air their views on the problems of Nigeria. Popular TV host, Frank Edoho, also recently gave his take via Twitter. While Ayo Shonaiya thinks that all Nigerians are to blame, Frank Edoho thinks that Nigerian youths are largely culpable because of their docility even in the face of oppression.

