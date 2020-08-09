APC’s Ismaeel Danbaba Wins Nasarawa Assembly Bye-Election

Ismaeel Danbaba, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged winner of the Nasarawa Central bye-election.

Danbaba polled 7,475 votes to beat his closest contender Nuhu Bawa of the People’s Democratic Party, who secured 4,608 votes.

The returning officer for the election, Iliyasu Umar declared him the winner after announcing that he had satisfied the requirements of the law.

Saturday’s election was marked by low turnout as only 12,381 people were accredited to vote out of the 71,919 people registered in the constituency.

The election held to fill the seat left vacant after a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Suleiman Adamu, died on April 30, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.