APC Wins 18 Chairmanship Seats In Ondo

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of all the 18 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) announced the result on Sunday.

Also Read: Ondo 2020: Akeredolu, Jegede, 15 Others To Slug It Out As INEC Releases Final List

The commission’s Chairman, Prof. Yomi Dinakin, said that the party also won 194 councilorship seats out of 198, while the results in the four remaining wards were declared inconclusive.

According to reports, elections didn’t hold in five local governments, and only 7 out of the 14 registered parties participated in the election which held on Saturday.

The ODIEC chairman said the five APC candidates were returned unopposed because only APC fielded contestant for the chairmanship positions.