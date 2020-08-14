APC-Led Govt Has Failed Nigerians – Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has accused the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government of being a failure to Nigerians.

Wike made this accusation on Thursday while receiving the newly inaugurated Executive Council members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike charged the PDP members to focus on governance rather than playing politics.

He expressed that focusing on governance is necessary to demonstrate a commitment to the people.

The Governor expressed that the ruling APC has failed to deliver on its electoral promises, adding that Nigerians are hoping on the PDP.