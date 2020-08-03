APC Begs Saraki, Tambuwal, Atiku, Others To Come Back

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other big wigs to return to the party in the spirit of reconciliation.

Also invited bigwigs are ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, as well as others who defected in 2015 till date.

The ruling party noted that the decision by Senator Barnabas Gemade and the immediate speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to return to its fold “clearly attests to the fact that the ongoing effort by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee to reconcile aggrieved members and strengthen the party is yielding the desired result.”

“We assure all true progressives, who left the party over whatever grievance, to return and join ongoing efforts to reposition the APC and further achieve our pro-people plans for the country,” the party’s deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, pleaded.