Annie Idibia Reacts To Rumors Claiming She Is Suffering From Cancer

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Annie Idibia
Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia has taken to her Instagram page to react to a report claiming she is suffering from cancer and requires urgent prayers.

The reporter had used a photo of the actress where she was transformed to look like a bald woman for a cancer campaign.

The wife of music icon, 2face Idibia warned the reporter to take down the post.

Sharing a screenshot of the post, she wrote;

Why Would Anyone Do This Just To Get Traffic To Their Blog !!!
This Was A Campaign I Did With A Very Creative Makeup Artists Against Cancer 3 Or 4 Years Ago I Think ! It’s Really Unfair To Post Such A LIE Just For Traffic! Whoever did this , I Pray That You Or Your Love one DONT Encounter This ! This Isn’t A Joke ! TAKE IT DOWN NOW!!!! #postAndDelete“

Read Also: Actress Angela Okorie Debunks Marriage Claims

See her post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here