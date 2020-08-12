Annie Idibia Reacts To Rumors Claiming She Is Suffering From Cancer

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia has taken to her Instagram page to react to a report claiming she is suffering from cancer and requires urgent prayers.

The reporter had used a photo of the actress where she was transformed to look like a bald woman for a cancer campaign.

The wife of music icon, 2face Idibia warned the reporter to take down the post.

Sharing a screenshot of the post, she wrote;

Why Would Anyone Do This Just To Get Traffic To Their Blog !!!

This Was A Campaign I Did With A Very Creative Makeup Artists Against Cancer 3 Or 4 Years Ago I Think ! It’s Really Unfair To Post Such A LIE Just For Traffic! Whoever did this , I Pray That You Or Your Love one DONT Encounter This ! This Isn’t A Joke ! TAKE IT DOWN NOW!!!! #postAndDelete“

See her post below: