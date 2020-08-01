Anita Joseph Shares Tips On How To Spoil A Man

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph Olagunju, has taken to her Instagram page to share an important advice about relationships.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself as she stated that there is not wrong with a lady spoiling a man.

However, she suggested that women should be sure of one thing before they start.

In her words;

“There’s nothing Absolutely wrong with spoiling a Man, Just make sure he’s Yours. Atokwa m Jesu”, she captioned the post.

The movie star is currently married to a professional hype man, Fisayo Michael, also known as MC Fish,

See her post below: