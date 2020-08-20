Angela Okorie Shares Her Album Tracklist (Photo)

Nigerian actress turned singer, Angela Okorie has shared the tracklist for her maiden album, titled ‘Burst Everywhere’.

Okorie posted the 10-song tracklist via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The entire song on the album was written, sang and co-produced by the movie star.

The singer and mother of one captioned her post with the words;

“About To burst everywhere

Aka adigi ekwuchi onwa 💥💥💥💥

(Translate in English Pls)

Guys pop something on my behalf

History is about to be made

Dropping fireeeeeee 🎉🎊🥂🍾 Soon”

Read Also: I Will Never Forgive Davido, Kemi Olunloyo Tells Chioma

Information Nigeria recalls the actress recently celebrated her birthday with a stunning photo.

See her post below: