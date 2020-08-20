Angela Okorie Shares Her Album Tracklist (Photo)

Nigerian actress turned singer, Angela Okorie has shared the tracklist for her maiden album, titled ‘Burst Everywhere’.
Okorie posted the 10-song tracklist via her Instagram page on Wednesday.
The entire song on the album was written, sang and co-produced by the movie star.
The singer and mother of one captioned her post with the words;
“About To burst everywhere
Aka adigi ekwuchi onwa 💥💥💥💥
(Translate in English Pls)
Guys pop something on my behalf
History is about to be made
Dropping fireeeeeee 🎉🎊🥂🍾 Soon”
Information Nigeria recalls the actress recently celebrated her birthday with a stunning photo.
See her post below: