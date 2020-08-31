Angela Okorie Says Mourners Of ‘Black Panther’ Star Are Being Hypocritical

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has decided to address the death of ‘Black Panther’ star, Chadwick Boseman.

She is of the view that people are being hypocritical about their expression of grief over the passing of the actor.

Taking to Instagram to rant in a short video, the movie star also wrote as caption:

“In conclusion People celebrate death More than life Celebrate life that is worth celebrating Not when they are Gone Especially people who have done a lot to put smiles on your face.

“Don’t let low self esteem, inferiority Complex and hate eat you up, All that epistle doesn’t really matter when the person don’t get to see it Too much hate in the world and I don’t know why, abeg no reason to hate any1 oooo.”

See the video below: