Angela Okorie Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photo

Controversial Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has taken to her Instagram to celebrate her birthday with a stunning photo.
The movie star and mum of one turned a year older on Monday.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Okorie posted a beautiful photo of herself sitting on a brown horse at a beach.
The actress captioned the photo with the words;
“Happy birthday to me 🎊🎉🎂
Am forever greatful Lord 🙏🙏
Celebrate life 🥁🎊🎉🎂
God is indeed great 💥🙌🙌
Legit queen say so 🎊🎉🎂♥️
Burst everywhere ❣❤🌹”
