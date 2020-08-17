Angela Okorie Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photo

Controversial Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has taken to her Instagram to celebrate her birthday with a stunning photo.

The movie star and mum of one turned a year older on Monday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Okorie posted a beautiful photo of herself sitting on a brown horse at a beach.

The actress captioned the photo with the words;

“Happy birthday to me 🎊🎉🎂

Am forever greatful Lord 🙏🙏

Celebrate life 🥁🎊🎉🎂

God is indeed great 💥🙌🙌

Legit queen say so 🎊🎉🎂♥️

Burst everywhere ❣❤🌹”

