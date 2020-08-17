Angela Okorie Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photo

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Angela Okorie
Angela Okorie

Controversial Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has taken to her Instagram to celebrate her birthday with a stunning photo.

The movie star and mum of one turned a year older on Monday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Okorie posted a beautiful photo of herself sitting on a brown horse at a beach.

The actress captioned the photo with the words;

Happy birthday to me 🎊🎉🎂
Am forever greatful Lord 🙏🙏
Celebrate life 🥁🎊🎉🎂
God is indeed great 💥🙌🙌
Legit queen say so 🎊🎉🎂♥️
Burst everywhere ❣❤🌹

See his post below:

The actress’ post

