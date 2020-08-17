Anambra Threatens Probe As Eze Calls Obiano ‘Small Fry’

Anambra State oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, has reiterated that he would not stop calling the State Governor, Willie Obiano, to order.

Eze spoke at his Ukpo home in the Dunikofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday.

The Oil mogul expressed that he had no personal rift with Obiano, but the fact that he is not doing the right things as Governor.

Read Also: Anambra Gov, Obiano Suspends 12 Monarchs For Visiting Buhari

He expressed that many people are suffering under Obiano’s government.

He also accused the Governor of not paying the traditional rulers in the state their five per cent entitlement from the Local Government allocation.

Recall that last week, Obiano suspended 12 monarchs for reportedly visiting President Muhammadu Buhari.

In response, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, warned the mogul not to provoke the state government to start probing his abandoned contracts with the state “because we have his dossier.”

Adinuba said “What he is saying is not relevant and worth replying to. But I think the emergency activism of Arthur Eze baffles everybody and it’s funny. He’s not known for activism. I want to believe he has not forgiven Governor Obiano for beating him all-round in his Dunikofia Local Government Area in a recent election in the state.”