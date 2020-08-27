Amotekun Can’t Be Under FG’s Control – Governor Makinde

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has lent his voice to the ongoing debate about the structure of the regional security outfit, Amotekun.

He declared that Amotekun will not be under the control of the federal government.

This is coming a few days after Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu rejected the same idea.

Makinde reiterating his statement, pointed out that the security of lives and property of the people in the state was important to him.

The governor made these declarations while addressing chairpersons of the 68 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state, at a meeting held inside the House of Chiefs Secretariat, Ibadan.

Makinde, while insisting that Amotekun has come to stay in the state, added that it is impossible to achieve any meaningful development in an atmosphere of insecurity.