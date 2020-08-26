Amnesty International Calls For End To Attack On Nigerian Media, Journalists

Human rights organisation, Amnesty International has called for an end to the incessant attack on the media and journalists in Nigeria.

This comes as a result of the latest verbal attack laid on a Daily Trust reporter, Eyo Charles in Cross River state by the former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode.

The group took to its Twitter page to condemn the attack. The group expressed that Journalists should not be threatened or abused for asking questions.

The human rights group demanded the end of these patterns of attacks on media and journalists in Nigeria.