American Producer, Scott Storch Works With Davido On New Record

Grammy award-winning record producer, Scott Storch, has announced an upcoming collaboration with DMW musician, Davido.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the 8-time Grammy award winner who has worked with stars such as Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg and Lil’ Kim, wrote:

“Incredible session with @davidoofficial big chune.”

Information Nigeria recalls that Davido recently became the first Nigerian artist to win a SAMA award for his album, ‘A Good Time’.

In addition, fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming album, ‘A Better Time’. With Scott Storch’s announcement, fans believe that Davido is cooking up something premium in the studio for his next album, ‘A Better Time’.

See Storch’s post below: