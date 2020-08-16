Allow Us Complete $5.3bn Loan From China: Amaechi Appeals To NASS

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has appealed to members of the National Assembly to stop the questions being raised by the nation’s loan agreement with China.

Amaechi pointed out that the questions being raised can prevent the federal government from getting the $5.3 billion loan from China needed for the Kano-Lagos rail.

Also Read: Lai Mohammed, Amaechi Inspect Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project

He made the remarks during an inspection tour of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project which is being primarily financed by Chinese banks.

Recall that the House of Representatives had raised the alarm about the nature of the Chinese loans received.