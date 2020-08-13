Allow ‘Responsible Nigerians’ Carry AK-47, Others, Ortom Begs FG

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has called on the federal government to allow responsible Nigerians to carry guns and other weapons.

The Governor expressed that this should be done as part of measures to curb the rise in insecurity in the country.

Also Read: Benue Gov Ortom Rejects Invitation To Rejoin APC

The governor said that the policy should be backed by a strict legal framework to prevent illegal possession of arms by the citizenry without exception.

Ortom made this call while presenting a paper on Tuesday during a virtual meeting convened by the Centre for Values in Leadership, in collaboration with Nigeria Governors’ Forum.