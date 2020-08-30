Alleged Fraud: ICPC Begins NDDC Probe, Interrogates Top Management Staff

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has started its probe into the allegations of corruption and misappropriation of COVID-19 funds in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to the ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua top officials are being interrogated in the headquarters.

Read Also: NDDC Corruption: EFCC Begins Probe Of AKpabio, Pondei

She revealed that the alleged diversion of N5.47 billion meant for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the nine states of NDDC is being investigated.

She also revealed that ICPC is also investigating the payments of millions of naira to the staff of NDDC for foreign training during the Covid-19 full lockdown which were never attended, as well as the non-payment of entitlements to students on foreign scholarships