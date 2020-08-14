All APC Aspirants Are Supporting Me, Says Akeredolu

Ahead of the forthcoming Governorship polls in the State, Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has appealed to citizens and residents of the state to avoid the violence of any kind over politicians.

Akeredolu said this during the inauguration of the construction of 45.6KM water rising mains and pipe laying along Igbokoda-Ugbonla Road, in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday.

He appealed to members of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to close ranks because all aspirants who contested against him during the party primaries are now united in their support for the party and his candidature.

Akeredolu is set to run for a second term in office in October as he goes to the poll against, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).