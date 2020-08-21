Akpabio Fights Back, Seeks Probe Of NDDC’s N15trn Allocations

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has called for a wider probe into the financial activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The former lawmaker criticised the limited scope of the National Assembly’s inquest.

He made this remark while speaking when members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister explained that the commission received over N15 trillion in the last 19 years, with nothing to show for the funds.

Akpabio noted that the discretionary probe would not address the problem of the commission, which he described as “a cesspit of corruption.”