Akeredolu Slams Mimiko For Allegedly Abandoning Projects

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has taken a swipe at his predecessor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

He said his predecessor abandoned projects begun by the late Olusegun Agagu.

Akeredolu made this statement during the launch of distribution of palliatives donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID)on Monday.

Akeredolu listed out the various projects his predecessor had abandoned such as the seaport project and the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTEC), Okitipupa, adding that he left six months unpaid salaries.

He said he would defeat candidates from other parties in the October 10 governorship election.

Akeredolu, who s promised to complete the seaport before the end of his second term.