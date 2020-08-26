Akeredolu Kicks Against States Funding Community Police, Says It Will Not Work

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said states will not be involved in the funding of the recently inaugurated community police of the federal government.

The governor made the assertion while featuring on Channels Television programme, Sunshine Daily on Wednesday.

Akeredolu pointed out that the idea of states funding the outfit would not work.

The governor is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, which has established a community security network, named Amotekun.

He also formally launched Amotekun in the state in response to the clamour for home-grown security to tackle the challenges of violent crimes and kidnapping in the region.

Akeredolu who is seeking re-election in October said the Nigerian Governor’s Forum will table the matter before the President for intervention.