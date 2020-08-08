Aisha Buhari Flown To Dubai For Neck Pain Treatment

The first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has reportedly been flown abroad for neck pain treatment.

According to reports, she left Nigeria for Dubai, UAE over the Sallah weekend due to persistent neck pain.

The problem began when she returned to Abuja from Lagos, where she had gone to pay a condolence visit to Florence Ajimobi, the widow of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi passed away on June 25 after battling with COVID-19 complications. Aisha went into self-isolation for 14 days after the Lagos trip.

However, the neck pain became worse and a decision was taken for her to seek medical advice abroad.