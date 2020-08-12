Air Peace To Recall Some Sacked Pilots As FG Intervenes

Flight provider, Air Peace has agreed to reinstate some pilots that were sacked following the Federal Government’s intervention.

The spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, confirmed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recall that two weeks ago, the airline reportedly sacked some pilots due to financial constraints.

According to reports, this was the outcome of an intervention meeting called by the Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika, between the airline’s management and the leadership of the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers.

According to the statement, a verbal agreement was reached with Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema.