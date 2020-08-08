AGF Asks IGP To Provide Security For Edo Assembly Members-Elect

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide security for the 17 All Progressives Congress lawmakers in Edo State.

In a letter dated August 5 based on a petition to his office by Idahosa-West Chambers, Malami said that the security measure was necessary to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Also Read: PDP, APC Trade Blames Over Siege On Edo Assembly

Malami asked for the provision of security for the 14 newly sworn-in members of the Edo State House of Assembly, whose seats have previously been declared vacant.

The crisis rocking the Edo Assembly reached its breaking point when police officers laid siege on the Assembly’s complex.

See the document below: