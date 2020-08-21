Again, Nollywood Actress Ireti Doyle Rants On Twitter

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, is upset about the harsh criticisms constantly directed at creatives in Nigeria.

Taking to her official Twitter page on Thursday, the ‘Tinsel’ star berates an unnamed critic who has not attempted to create their own art but finds pleasure in harshly criticizing the art of others. She further described the critic as a ‘talentless twat’.

She wrote:

“Lol ..SM sha. A talentless twat that has never created a thing in their miserable directionless life will just open an unwashed mouth and dismiss someone’s labor as tarsh. Alakori alaini nkan se..go do am if easy na. Your mouth like repository trash.”

See her tweet below: